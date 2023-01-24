Russian attacks kill 3, injure 3 in Donetsk Oblast over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed three civilians and wounded three others over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 24.

One person was killed in Novopokrovske, one in Paraskoviivka, and one in Chasiv Yar, the governor said.

It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, he added.

Russia’s shelling of Chasiv Yar also injured two civilians and damaged at least nine high-rise buildings.

According to Kyrylenko, another person was injured in Kurakhove.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.