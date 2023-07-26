Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Russian attacks kill 2 in Donetsk Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2023 1:04 PM 1 min read
A photo of the destruction of a pharmacy in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian shelling on July 25, 2023 (Source: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were killed and two injured in Russian attacks over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 26.

He posted on Telegram that one person was killed in Adviika and another in Kostiantynivka.

Kyrylenko said that houses were damaged by Russian shelling in numerous front-line settlements, including Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Siversk.

Russian forces hit Chasiv Yar with cluster munitions, destroying a building that stored humanitarian aid and medical equipment, Kyryenko said on July 23.

On July 24, Kyrylenko reported that Russians fired cluster munitions at the city of Kostiantynivka, killing three people, including a child. At least six people were injured, including four children.

"Around 7 p.m., Russians opened fire while people were relaxing at a beach," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

General Staff: Ukrainian troops make gains in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces have successfully advanced near the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s spokesperson Andrii Kovalyov said on July 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

