Governor: Russian attacks kill 2 in Donetsk Oblast

Two civilians were killed and two injured in Russian attacks over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 26.

He posted on Telegram that one person was killed in Adviika and another in Kostiantynivka.

Kyrylenko said that houses were damaged by Russian shelling in numerous front-line settlements, including Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Siversk.

Russian forces hit Chasiv Yar with cluster munitions, destroying a building that stored humanitarian aid and medical equipment, Kyryenko said on July 23.

On July 24, Kyrylenko reported that Russians fired cluster munitions at the city of Kostiantynivka, killing three people, including a child. At least six people were injured, including four children.

"Around 7 p.m., Russians opened fire while people were relaxing at a beach," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.