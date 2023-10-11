Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 7 over past day

by Nate Ostiller October 11, 2023 11:29 AM 2 min read
A building damaged by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 10, 2023. (Ihor Moroz/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used a variety of weapons systems to attack Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing one and injuring 7 others, regional authorities reported on Oct. 11.

The attacks targeted a total of seven Ukrainian oblasts- Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

One person was killed and two more were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the village of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to acting governor Ihor Moroz.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked civilian areas with tanks, artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and other military equipment, causing damage in the Beryslav district and injuring 0ne, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Governor Serhii Lysak said that Russian forces shelled Nikopol, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging several buildings and injuring a 78-year-old woman.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote that Russians again attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, injuring two 45-year-old women and a 34-year-old man. The village had been attacked the previous day. A 47-year-old man was also injured in the town of Kulyivka.

More than 125 strikes were recorded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported the regional military administration, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure but no casualties.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
