Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

by Dinara Khalilova October 10, 2023 10:01 AM 2 min read
A building damaged by Russian shelling of the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Oct. 9, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and wounded another 11 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Oct. 10.

A total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Odesa, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

On the morning of Oct. 10, Russian missile strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. The day before, Russian attacks against multiple regional settlements damaged a household and a power line, according to Syniehubov.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 27 out of 36 kamikaze drones Russia launched at the country’s south overnight, the Air Force reported. Transport infrastructure in Odesa Oblast was hit, but there were no casualties.

On Oct. 9, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and wounded another four, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

The same day, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 79 times, injuring four people, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Residential areas, a library and a cultural facility were reportedly hit in the region.

Russian shelling of the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged at least 10 houses, 11 farm buildings, a hotel, a medical facility, gas and power supply lines, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said on Oct. 10 that it had received 29 reports about damages to houses and infrastructure facilities due to Russian attacks in the past day. Russia hit 21 regional settlements using artillery, aviation, drones and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the administration.

Russian shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast’s village of Dmytrivka on the morning of Oct. 9 damaged an administrative building, school, houses and farm buildings, reported Governor Vitalii Kim.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

