Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and wounded another 11 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Oct. 10.

A total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Odesa, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

On the morning of Oct. 10, Russian missile strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. The day before, Russian attacks against multiple regional settlements damaged a household and a power line, according to Syniehubov.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 27 out of 36 kamikaze drones Russia launched at the country’s south overnight, the Air Force reported. Transport infrastructure in Odesa Oblast was hit, but there were no casualties.

On Oct. 9, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and wounded another four, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

The same day, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 79 times, injuring four people, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Residential areas, a library and a cultural facility were reportedly hit in the region.

Russian shelling of the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged at least 10 houses, 11 farm buildings, a hotel, a medical facility, gas and power supply lines, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said on Oct. 10 that it had received 29 reports about damages to houses and infrastructure facilities due to Russian attacks in the past day. Russia hit 21 regional settlements using artillery, aviation, drones and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the administration.

Russian shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast’s village of Dmytrivka on the morning of Oct. 9 damaged an administrative building, school, houses and farm buildings, reported Governor Vitalii Kim.