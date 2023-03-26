Russian attacks injure 9 people in Kherson Oblast over the past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukrainian-controlled parts of southern Kherson Oblast 49 times within the past 24 hour, firing 210 shells from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 26.

Nine people were wounded, according to the governor.

The regional capital, Kherson, was shelled three times, with 13 shells hitting residential buildings and a local school, Prokudin wrote.

The Kherson City Council earlier urged residents to evacuate amid nearly constant Russian attacks and shelling.

Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.