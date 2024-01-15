Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 7 over past day

by Elsa Court January 15, 2024 9:45 AM 2 min read
Damage to the ambulance post of the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, which was attacked by Russian forces on the monring of Jan. 15, 2024. (Kherson Regional Military Administration / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded seven people over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 15.

Civilian casaulties were reported in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 121 times over the past day, and the city of Kherson was fired on 42 times, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Four firefighters were injured when a Russian attack drone targeted a fire station in the village of Stanislav, Prokudin said.

Russian forces again attacked the village on the morning of Jan. 15, damaging the local ambulance post and injuring a 69-year-old woman in her home, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

Russian forces attacked over 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured after a mine detonated in a forest near the village of Zoluchiv, which lies less than 20 kilometers from the border with Russia. He is in the hospital in a serious condition, according to Syniehubov.

Deminers found 148 improvised explosive devices and demined 3.3 hectares of land during the day on Jan. 14, Syniehubov said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadim Filashkin also reported that one civilian was injured by a Russian attack on the front-line settlement of Avdiivka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 19 towns and villages were hit by Russian attacks, Governor Yurii Malashko said. While no casualties were reported, the regional authorities received 13 reports of damage to infrastructure due to the attacks.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian artillery attack on the city of Marhanets damaged two pharmacies, a store, two homes, five farm buildings, and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Lysak said there were no reports of casualties, but more than 5,000 people were left without electricity.

Author: Elsa Court
10:58 AM

Governor: Russia carries out 250 air strikes on Avdiivka in 2 weeks.

Russian forces dropped 250 aerial bombs on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in just the first two weeks of the year, Governor Vadim Filashkin told Radio Svoboda on Jan. 15. In comparison, the city was hit by 146 air strikes during the entire year of 2023, Filashkin said.
7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
