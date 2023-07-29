Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks injure at least 14 civilians over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 29, 2023 11:34 AM 2 min read
The regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine as seen after Russian missiles struck it and a nearby residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukraine on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Arsen Dzodzaiev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine Ukrainian regions (oblasts) over the past day, injuring at least 14 people, regional officials reported on July 29.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts all came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, at least nine people were injured, including two teenagers of 14 and 17 year old, in the Russian missile strike against Dnipro on July 28, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian forces launched Iskander missiles at Dnipro, hitting the regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a nearby apartment building. The SBU building was reportedly empty. The apartment building was newly-built and had no tenants yet, the city mayor said earlier.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said earlier that at least five people were wounded "during the attack on a high-rise building" but did not specify whether they were inside the structure at the moment of the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that the upper floors of the 12-story building were damaged, and a fire was put out in the second building.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked the region 29 times with 126 shells, including 11 shells launched on the city of Kherson itself.  

Russians hit 14 settlements, including the village of Novoberyslav, where a 41-year-old was injured when Russian forces shelled a residential building.

A Russian missile strike on the village of Kozatske injured a 57-year-old in their home.

Four people in total were wounded by Russian attacks in the Kherson Oblast over the past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack wounded one civilian, according to local authorities.

The oblasts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
