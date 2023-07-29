Russian attacks injure at least 14 civilians over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine Ukrainian regions (oblasts) over the past day, injuring at least 14 people, regional officials reported on July 29.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts all came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, at least nine people were injured, including two teenagers of 14 and 17 year old, in the Russian missile strike against Dnipro on July 28, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian forces launched Iskander missiles at Dnipro, hitting the regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a nearby apartment building. The SBU building was reportedly empty. The apartment building was newly-built and had no tenants yet, the city mayor said earlier.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said earlier that at least five people were wounded "during the attack on a high-rise building" but did not specify whether they were inside the structure at the moment of the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that the upper floors of the 12-story building were damaged, and a fire was put out in the second building.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked the region 29 times with 126 shells, including 11 shells launched on the city of Kherson itself.

Russians hit 14 settlements, including the village of Novoberyslav, where a 41-year-old was injured when Russian forces shelled a residential building.

A Russian missile strike on the village of Kozatske injured a 57-year-old in their home.

Four people in total were wounded by Russian attacks in the Kherson Oblast over the past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack wounded one civilian, according to local authorities.

The oblasts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.