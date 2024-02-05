Russian attacks on cities, settlements increased by 25 percent last week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched more than 1,500 attacks against Ukraine last week, which is almost a 25% increase compared to previous weeks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages have suffered regular Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale war, inflicting civilian casualties on a daily basis.

According to Klymenko, more than 570 settlements were attacked last week, most of them in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The southeastern oblast remains partially occupied by Russian forces.

"As a result of Russian strikes, 12 people were killed, and 60 people were injured last week," the minister added.

The UN said in January that Russia's war against Ukraine has killed more than 10,200 civilians and injured more than 19,300. The real figure is likely higher as Russian authorities do not allow proper monitoring in occupied areas.