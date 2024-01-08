Skip to content
Governor: 2 injured in Russia’s morning attack on Zaporizhzhia

by Dinara Khalilova January 8, 2024 9:06 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Cars move along a road in the evening, Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Albert Kosheliev / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia during its mass missile morning attack against Ukraine, resulting in at least two people being injured, the regional governor Yurii Malashko reported on Jan. 8.

Five explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia at around 7 a.m. local time, with missiles hitting open areas and near residential buildings, Malashko said on Telegram.

A man and a woman are known to have been injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia as of 8 a.m., according to the governor.

First responders are working on the sites, and the number of casualties might increase as more information comes in.

Russia unleashed multiple cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine early on Jan. 8, according to the Air Force. The exact number of the missiles launched by Russia and downed by Ukraine's air defense hasn't yet been reported.

Except for Zaporizhzhia, explosions were reported in Kharkiv and the region, Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnytskyi.

Later, Kharkiv Oblast authorities said that Russia's attack hit industrial facilities in Kharkiv and a house in the city of Zmiiv, injuring three people.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
