Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kill 1, injure 4

by Martin Fornusek June 23, 2023 4:35 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 23, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
The aftermath of the Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 23, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person was killed and four injured in the June 23 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

According to Malashko, a 35-year-old resident was killed in the shelling of the center of Mala Tokmachka.

In Primorsk, two women aged 54 and 72, as well as a 66-year-old man, were injured while walking from a bus stop to a cottage, the governor wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine war latest: Military keeps advancing south, Zelensky says offensive ‘slower than desired’ but not ‘a movie’
Key developments on June 21: * Ukrainian forces report further advance in the south * Germany delivers Patriot missile system to Ukraine * Russia fortifies defense lines in Crimea, creates branch of Black Sea Fleet in occupied Mariupol * Russian forces attack 10 regions, kill 4 people on June 2…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

In Vozdvyzhivka, Russian shelling reportedly damaged three houses and injured a 40-year-old man.

Orikhiv was hit by guided aerial bombs and Preobrazhenka by the banned cluster munition, but the governor said there is so far no information on the victims.

On the morning of June 23, Malashko reported that two people have been killed in the oblast over the past day due to Russian strikes.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.