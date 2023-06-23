Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kill 1, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person was killed and four injured in the June 23 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

According to Malashko, a 35-year-old resident was killed in the shelling of the center of Mala Tokmachka.

In Primorsk, two women aged 54 and 72, as well as a 66-year-old man, were injured while walking from a bus stop to a cottage, the governor wrote on Telegram.

In Vozdvyzhivka, Russian shelling reportedly damaged three houses and injured a 40-year-old man.

Orikhiv was hit by guided aerial bombs and Preobrazhenka by the banned cluster munition, but the governor said there is so far no information on the victims.

On the morning of June 23, Malashko reported that two people have been killed in the oblast over the past day due to Russian strikes.