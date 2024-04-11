Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Energy infrastructure, guided bomb, Russian attack, War
Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast injure 4 people, target critical infrastructure

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 6:06 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked border settlements and critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring four people, including a child, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on April 11.

A 30-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured in an attack on the community of Esman at around 12 p.m. local time, according to the report.

Russian shelling in the afternoon reportedly wounded a 16-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother in the community of Vorozhba. The attack also damaged houses, power lines and vehicles.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from near daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia. Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month, leading to multiple civilian casualties.

Russian troops also attacked a cogeneration plant in the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs, the local authorities said. No casualties were reported.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

The Air Force said that Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 57 of the 82 missiles and drones launched by Russia overnight on April 11. The latest attack has reportedly completely destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, previously said Russia damaged its two thermal power plants during overnight strikes on April 11 without specifying their location.

Energy infrastructure was also targeted in Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
