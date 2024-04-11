DTEK thermal plants damaged in Russia's overnight attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia damaged two DTEK thermal power plants in its latest overnight mass attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a press release on April 11 from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

DTEK's facilities were targeted at least 10 times in March as Russia renewed its campaign of attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, resulting in 80% DTEK's thermal generating capacity being damaged or destroyed.

The latest attack resulted in serious damage to two plants, DTEK said, without specifying their location.

As soon as the attack ended, energy workers "quickly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment," and according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, DTEK said.

Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack across Ukraine overnight on April 11, targeting critical infrastructure in multiple regions with 40 drones and 42 missiles.

According to the Air Force, the main direction of the attack was Lviv Oblast, where a gas distribution facility and a substation were targeted.

A drone strike caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast, which came under attack for over five hours, Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Energy infrastructure was also targeted in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told residents to expect power outages and said that the metro would be out of service for several hours.