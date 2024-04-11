Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, DTEK, Energy, Ukraine, War, Russia's attacks on energy
DTEK thermal plants damaged in Russia's overnight attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 10:31 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian national flag flies beneath chimneys a DTEK power plant in Ukraine on March 5, 2015. (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russia damaged two DTEK thermal power plants in its latest overnight mass attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a press release on April 11 from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

DTEK's facilities were targeted at least 10 times in March as Russia renewed its campaign of attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, resulting in 80% DTEK's thermal generating capacity being damaged or destroyed.

The latest attack resulted in serious damage to two plants, DTEK said, without specifying their location.

As soon as the attack ended, energy workers "quickly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment," and according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, DTEK said.

Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack across Ukraine overnight on April 11, targeting critical infrastructure in multiple regions with 40 drones and 42 missiles.

According to the Air Force, the main direction of the attack was Lviv Oblast, where a gas distribution facility and a substation were targeted.

A drone strike caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast, which came under attack for over five hours, Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Energy infrastructure was also targeted in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told residents to expect power outages and said that the metro would be out of service for several hours.

German state-owned gas trader considering storing natural gas in Ukraine again
Ukraine has been encouraging foreign traders to store gas in its vast underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, the majority of which are located in western Ukraine.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
3:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 10. At least 119 explosions were recorded.
12:43 AM

Russian ex-warlord asks to fight in Ukraine.

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who was convicted of extremism back in January, will ask to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Girkin, also known by his alias "Strelkov," is an ex-intelligence officer who played a pivotal role in Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014.
* indicates required
