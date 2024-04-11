Air Force: Ukraine downs 57 of 82 missiles, drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 57 of the 82 missiles and drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on April 11.

Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack across Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure in multiple regions. The Air Force issued an alert for most of the country, including the far-western oblasts, in the early hours of April 11.

Ukrainian forces downed all but one of the 40 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia during the attack, the Air Force reported.

In terms of missiles, Ukraine downed two of the four Kh-59 guided air missiles that were launched by Russian forces from occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian Tu-95 planes also launched 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 16 of which were downed by Ukraine.

"Fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved" in repelling the attack, the Air Force said.

According to the Air Force, 12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were also launched from Belgorod Oblast in Russia, and six Kinzhal missiles were launched from MiG aircraft.

These types of missiles were not included in the list of weapons that had been shot down.

The main direction of the attack was Lviv Oblast, the Air Force said.