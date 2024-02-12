Skip to content
Russian attacks injure 6 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

by Martin Fornusek February 12, 2024 10:38 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 11-12, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against 12 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring six people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, regional officials reported early on Feb. 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian overnight attack with S-300 missiles against the town of Selydove injured a 63-year-old woman and her two grandsons, aged 10 and 17, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. All victims were hospitalized.

Russia launched 32 strikes against Kherson Oblast, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A hospital and port infrastructure in Kherson were reportedly damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone attacks led to power and water supply outages in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

An Ukrenergo substation was damaged in the oblast, leaving more than 53,000 consumers without electricity. This included seven mines, where more than 1,000 workers were present, the Energy Ministry said.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of the 17 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, and one Kh-59 guided missile, the Air Force reported.

The weapons were intercepted over Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
