Russian attacks injure 6 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

Russia launched attacks against 12 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring six people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, regional officials reported early on Feb. 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian overnight attack with S-300 missiles against the town of Selydove injured a 63-year-old woman and her two grandsons, aged 10 and 17, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. All victims were hospitalized.

Russia launched 32 strikes against Kherson Oblast, injuring three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A hospital and port infrastructure in Kherson were reportedly damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone attacks led to power and water supply outages in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

An Ukrenergo substation was damaged in the oblast, leaving more than 53,000 consumers without electricity. This included seven mines, where more than 1,000 workers were present, the Energy Ministry said.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of the 17 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, and one Kh-59 guided missile, the Air Force reported.

The weapons were intercepted over Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.