News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks in Nikopol kill 1, injure 3, including children

by Abbey Fenbert March 15, 2025 7:51 PM 1 min read
A home targeted by Russian attacks in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 15, 2025. (Dnipropetrovsk Prosecutors Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over a dozen times on March 15, killing one woman and injuring three people, including two children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two girls, aged 11 and 3 years old, were injured in the attacks, Lysak said. The children are being treated at a medical facility in Dnipro.

A 70-year-old woman was killed, according to Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors have launched a war crimes investigation as a result of the civilian casualties.

Another woman, aged 57, also suffered injuries, but is receiving outpatient care, Lysak said.

Russia attacked Nikopol and the surrounding communities with artillery and drones on March 15, according to Lysak. The attacks damaged a religious institution, five homes, two outbuildings, 15 solar panels, a car, and a power line.

Nikopol, located on the banks of the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

