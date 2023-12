This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past day killed two people and injured at least three, acting regional Governor Ihor Moroz said on Nov. 17.

The two people were killed in Selydove, where a missile strike on an apartment building killed four people on Nov. 15.

In addition, two were injured in Antonivka and one in Toretsk.

Further details, such as the extent of the damage and the type of weapons used in the attack, were not provided.