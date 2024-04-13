Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on April 12 in the Donetsk Oblast towns of Niu-York and Krasnohorivka killed two people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another eight people were injured across the oblast, he added.

Residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Filashkin did not provide any more details on the casualties or the nature of the Russian attacks.

The previous day, at least three people were injured in a missile strike on the Donetsk Oblast city of Kostiantynivka.