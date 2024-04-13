Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russia
Edit post

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 8

by Nate Ostiller April 13, 2024 9:32 AM 1 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks on April 12 in the Donetsk Oblast towns of Niu-York and Krasnohorivka killed two people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another eight people were injured across the oblast, he added.

Residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Filashkin did not provide any more details on the casualties or the nature of the Russian attacks.

The previous day, at least three people were injured in a missile strike on the Donetsk Oblast city of Kostiantynivka.

After 10 years of war, Krasnohorivka in new danger as Russia advances in the east
Editor’s note: Due to fear caused by the tense environment in Krasnohorivka and the possibility of their city being occupied by Russian forces in the future, some subjects interviewed declined to give their last names. KRASNOHORIVKA, DONETSK OBLAST – On the streets of the small industrial city of K…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:32 PM

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

Russian attack on the regional center of Sumy injured at least three, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, local military administration reported on April 12.
5:36 PM

Netherlands allocates additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocated an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in military aid and 400 million euros ($425 million) for renovation to assist Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 12 after the call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.