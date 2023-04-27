Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks hit 9 Ukrainian regions, kill 7 civilians over past day

by Dinara Khalilova April 27, 2023 10:44 AM 2 min read
A house destroyed by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 26-27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, seven civilians were killed, and at least 32 were injured.

Russia struck a total of 147 settlements using mortars, small arms, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, cruise missiles, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 27.

According to the report, 94 infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian attacks killed three civilians and wounded four more in eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit at least ten settlements in the region, damaging over 40 houses, three high-rises, an infrastructure facility, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

The first responder is working on the site of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 26-27, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 65 times, killing one civilian and injuring three more, the regional administration said.

The attacks reportedly targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Beryslav and damaged an administrative building, a post office, and a pharmacy in the village of Stanislav.

Russian troops hit the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight with four Kalibr missiles, damaging two houses, an apartment building, and a historic building, according to Ukraine's Southern Command.

As of 6:38 a.m. local time, one civilian was killed and 23 more injured, including a child, the military said.Zaporizhzhia Oblast was targeted 83 times over the past 24 hours, according to the regional administration. Two men were reportedly killed in the Russian attacks.

On April 26, Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, wounding two civilians in the Yunakivka community, Sumy Oblast Military Administration wrote on Facebook.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
