Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 26, firing close to 100 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Esman, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna Buda communities.

Russian forces used artillery and a Grad missile launcher to target the Seredyna Buda community. At least four residential buildings were damaged in an airstrike. In the Esman community, a private residence and warehouses were damaged in a mortar attack.

Russian troops used mines to target the Yunakivka community, injuring two civilians. The wounded are being treated at the hospital, according to the administration. A tractor hit a landmine earlier in the day while cultivating the field in the same community, the military said. The driver was unharmed.

Sumy Oblast is located in Ukraine's northeast adjacent to the Russian border. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and cross-border attacks since the occupied parts of the oblast were liberated in early April 2022.