News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Mykolaiv, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure at least 34 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova October 15, 2024 1:38 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured at least 34 others over the past day, regional authorities said on the morning of Oct. 15.

Ukrainian forces downed 12 out of 17 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Four more drones were "lost," it added.

Russia also fired seven S-300/400 missiles against Mykolaiv Oblast and two Kh-59 missiles on Chernihiv Oblast overnight, the statement read.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Mykolaiv killed a woman and injured at least 23 people, according to Governor Vitalii Kim. The attack damaged an industrial facility, a restaurant complex, shops, residential buildings, and cars.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service)

Three people were injured in the village of Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more people suffered injuries in the villages of Zakitne and Riznykivka in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 22 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were killed, and six were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia may resume strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector in autumn, winter, official warns
“With the start of the ‘heating season,’ we can expect massive Russian strikes on the energy sector,” said Oleksandr Lytvynenko, National Security and Defense Council Secretary.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
