Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv kills 1, injures 16

A Russian missile attack against the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 15 killed a woman and injured 16 other people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Russian forces struck the city with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at around 2:30 a.m. An industrial facility, a restaurant complex, shops, residential buildings, and cars were damaged, according to the governor.

Three victims were treated on an outpatient basis.

First responders had extinguished the resulting fires in the city's residential district that covered the areas of 30 and 400 square meters, the State Emergency Service reported.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Another fire erupted in a different district, affecting the restaurant complex and the shops and covering an area of 1,400 square meters. It is currently being extinguished.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.

Three Shahed-type attack drones were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight on Oct. 15, Kim reported.