Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 34 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured at least 34 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Dec. 20.

Ukrainian forces downed 40 out of 65 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as five Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported. Twenty more drones were reported as "lost" across Ukraine.

Russia launched a series of missile attacks against Kyiv on the morning of Dec. 20, killing one person, injuring 10, and causing damage across the city, local authorities reported.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kherson, targeting residential areas and critical and social infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. At least two people were killed and 10 more injured, according to local authorities.

A Russian missile strike on a two-story house in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured at least six people, including a 15-year-old girl, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on Dec. 20, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Four people were killed in the villages of Shevchenko, Katerynivka, and the town of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks on the villages of Cheremushne and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast injured two women aged 46 and 54, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three other people suffered injuries in a Russian missile strike near Kupiansk. The attack damaged 12 houses and a postal depot of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private delivery company.