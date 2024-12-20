Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 34 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova December 20, 2024 12:05 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on Dec. 20, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured at least 34 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Dec. 20.

Ukrainian forces downed 40 out of 65 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as five Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported. Twenty more drones were reported as "lost" across Ukraine.

Russia launched a series of missile attacks against Kyiv on the morning of Dec. 20, killing one person, injuring 10, and causing damage across the city, local authorities reported.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kherson, targeting residential areas and critical and social infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. At least two people were killed and 10 more injured, according to local authorities.

A Russian missile strike on a two-story house in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured at least six people, including a 15-year-old girl, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on Dec. 20, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Four people were killed in the villages of Shevchenko, Katerynivka, and the town of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Russian attacks on the villages of Cheremushne and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast injured two women aged 46 and 54, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three other people suffered injuries in a Russian missile strike near Kupiansk. The attack damaged 12 houses and a postal depot of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private delivery company.

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack
Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.