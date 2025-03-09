Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 34 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured 34 others over the past day, regional authorities said on March 9.

Ukrainian forces downed 73 out of the 119 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Thirty-seven drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Two people were killed in the cities of Pokrovsk and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Another 23 people were injured in the region over the past day.

A 41-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Kivsharivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A Russian first-person view (FPV) drone attacked a car near the town of Bohokhudiv, injuring a 36-year-old man. Another drone strike injured a 46-year-old man in Kupiansk, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 40 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were killed, and nine others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.