Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 19 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and injured 19 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 22.

Russia targeted a total of 14 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

The Pokrovsk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts came under Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two people were killed and three injured in the town of Selydove, according to the governor. Russia's attack damaged five high-rise buildings, six houses and a car.

Moscow's multiple attacks on the town of Toretsk killed two residents and injured one, damaging 13 houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility, Filashkin said.

One person was killed and three injured after Russia's attacks on the villages of Druzhba, Pivnichne and Niu-York, the governor reported.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on June 21, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone hit an Ukrposhta postal vehicle in the town of Vovchansk, killing the woman who was a driver and injuring a man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces struck with a missile a food warehouse in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging warehouses of a dozen enterprises, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. Two men, aged 22 and 60, were injured, he added.

Russia also attacked the Nikopol district 15 times over the past day, injuring a 71-year-old, Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged three houses, a high-rise building and an administrative building, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed and four injured in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.

One man was killed in a Russian attack on the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Four more people were reportedly injured in the Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts.

Ukrainian air defense shot down all of the 13 Shahed-type attack drones and 12 of the 16 missiles launched by Russia overnight on June 22, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said. Energy infrastructure was damaged in several regions.