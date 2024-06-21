Russian drone attack kills postal worker delivering pensions in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone hit an Ukrposhta postal vehicle in the community of Vovchansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, killing the driver and injuring another, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 22.

Moscow has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as surrounding Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

According to local authorities, the attack occurred at around 10 a.m. local time. The driver, an employee of the state-owned postal service, was delivering pensions to residents in the region at the time of the attack.

The injured individual reportedly walked to the nearby billage of Buhaiivka, where he was taken to the hospital by Ukrainian military personnel in the area.

Syniehubov said access is restricted to the site of the attack due to constant shelling.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast and Vovchansk became the scene of some of the heaviest fighting.

The town of Vovchansk is described by Ukrainian officials as almost destroyed, while Russia keeps attacking other neighboring settlements, inflicting civilian casualties.