Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 41 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured 41 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 16.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Luhansk, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

In Kharkiv, two men aged 20 and 40 were injured after Russian forces attacked the city with missiles, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attack reportedly damaged a five-story building, windows, and eight cars.

A Russian attack damaged a dormitory, a clinic, and a house in the village of Mala Danylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four medical workers, the governor reported.

Russian attacks on the town of Chuhuiv and the village of Hrafske in the Chuhuiv district injured three women aged 69, 81, and 87, according to Syniehubov.

The aftermath of Russia's attack on the village of Mala Danylivka in Kharkiv Oblast on May 15, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Two other women, one of them 55, were reportedly injured in the villages of Bohuslavka and Kolisnykivka.

A 70-year-old man suffered injuries in a Russian attack on the embattled town of Vovchansk.

Fragments of a Russian downed missile killed two men aged 48 and 51 and injured a 63-year-old one in the city of Dnipro, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attack reportedly damaged an infrastructure facility, an administrative building, five-story and two-story buildings, six houses, an animal shelter, a car, and a power line. Several fires were extinguished.

A Russian glide bombs attack on residential areas in Kherson injured 19 people, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attack reportedly damaged 12 buildings, 11 houses, and educational and medical institutions, including a kindergarten.

Russian troops also killed two people in the village of Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A total of six people were injured in the city of Mykolaiv during a Russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure, according to Governor Vitalii Kim. The attack reportedly damaged a residential building, cars, windows, and a shop.

Russian attacks also injured two women and one man in the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhizhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russia reportedly fired at seven settlements 260 times, he said.