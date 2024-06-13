Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 38 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 10 people and injured 38 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 13.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

A Russian attack on the residential are of the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed nine people and injured 32, including five children, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

A total of 13 people were reportedly hospitalized, five of them in serious condition and one in critical condition.

The aftermath of Russia's attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on June 12, 2024. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)

Russian forces also attacked a residential area and infrastructure in the Nikopol district with drones and artillery, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. A 17-year-old boy suffered shrapnel injuries and was hospitalized, he said.

The attack reportedly damaged six houses, two five-story buildings, cars, power line and several outbuildings.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia's attacks damaged two houses in the village of Staryi Saltiv, injuring two men and a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two men suffered injuries in the Kupiansk district after Moscow troops attacked the village of Kurylivka, the governor said.

One person was killed in the village of Hostre in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, damaging eight high-rise buildings and eight houses.