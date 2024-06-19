Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2024 10:04 AM 2 min read
A building damaged by Russian drone fragments in Malekhiv, Lviv Oblast, on June 20, 2024. (Mayor Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least nine over the past day, regional authorities reported early on June 19.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones toward the western city of Lviv overnight on June 19.

While the authorities reported that all five drones were shot down, the debris reportedly injured two men aged 47 and 70 in the village of Malekhiv on Lviv's northern outskirts.

Drone fragments also damaged an administrative building of the State Scientific-Research Control Institute of Veterinary Medicinal Products and Feed Additives, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in Russian attacks against Kurakhivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two others were injured in Chasiv Yar and Zarichne, he said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured a woman in the village of Slatyne of the Kharkiv district on the afternoon of June 18, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A man was hospitalized following a strike against the village of Kurylivka in the Kupinask district earlier the same day, according to the governor.

Two people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine reported that its forces shot down 19 of the 21 Russian Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:04 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones toward the western city of Lviv overnight on June 19. While the authorities reported that all five drones were shot down, the debris reportedly injured two men aged 47 and 70 in the village of Malekhiv on Lviv's northern outskirts.
9:01 AM

Polish attitudes toward Ukrainian refugees deteriorating, survey shows.

In more than two years of the full-scale war, Poles see Ukrainian refugees more negatively in almost all aspects, except for accepting Ukrainian children to schools, according to a survey by the University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw published by Rzeczpospolita on June 18.
