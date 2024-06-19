Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 19 of 21 Russian drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat June 19, 2024 8:06 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian soldiers from a Mobile Air Defense Fire Team shoot down Russian drones at an undisclosed location in Ukraine using guns on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense shot down 19 of the 21 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on June 19, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea.

Ukraine intercepted the drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv oblasts. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Earlier in the night, the drones targeted the regions over western Ukraine.

In the Malehiv neighborhood of the city of Lviv, a 70-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of falling drone debris around 4 a.m. local time. A multi-story building and an office building were damaged in the drone attacks, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported on Telegram.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
9:01 AM

Polish attitudes toward Ukrainian refugees deteriorating, survey shows.

In more than two years of the full-scale war, Poles see Ukrainian refugees more negatively in almost all aspects, except for accepting Ukrainian children to schools, according to a survey by the University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw published by Rzeczpospolita on June 18.
