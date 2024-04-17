Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 7 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova April 17, 2024 11:28 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast on April 16-17, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured seven over the past day, regional authorities said early on April 17.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

A Russian attack on the village of Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast killed one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts, damaging over 20 houses and an administrative building.

One woman was injured as a result of Russia's attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.  The shelling reportedly damaged a lyceum, houses, and a power line.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks damaged 13 buildings, including two high-rise buildings, a telecommunications company, and port infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A total of five people were injured over the past day, he said.

Russian shelling damaged apartment buildings, houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line in the city of Bilopillya in Sumy Oblast, leaving 746 consumers without electricity, the local authorities reported.  

One man sustained shrapnel wounds, according to preliminary reports.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked the building of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's state-owned postal service, with a guided aerial bomb in the village of Zolochiv, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 57-year-old woman and 49-year-old man reportedly suffered a concussion.

Authorities: Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills at least 10, injures 20
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of April 17, killing at least 10 people and injuring 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
9:42 PM

Deputy PM: Ukraine hopes to begin EU accession talks in June.

The EU should be able to offer a negotiating framework to begin the process of Ukraine’s ascension to the European Union in June, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said during a press briefing on April 16, as reported by the Hromadske news outlet.
