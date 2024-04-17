Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 7 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured seven over the past day, regional authorities said early on April 17.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

A Russian attack on the village of Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast killed one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts, damaging over 20 houses and an administrative building.

One woman was injured as a result of Russia's attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry. The shelling reportedly damaged a lyceum, houses, and a power line.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks damaged 13 buildings, including two high-rise buildings, a telecommunications company, and port infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A total of five people were injured over the past day, he said.

Russian shelling damaged apartment buildings, houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line in the city of Bilopillya in Sumy Oblast, leaving 746 consumers without electricity, the local authorities reported.

One man sustained shrapnel wounds, according to preliminary reports.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked the building of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's state-owned postal service, with a guided aerial bomb in the village of Zolochiv, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 57-year-old woman and 49-year-old man reportedly suffered a concussion.