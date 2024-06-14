Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 20 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 1 person and injured 20 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 14.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

A Russian aerial bomb attack on the residential are of the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast injured at least six people aged between 62 and 93, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The attack damaged at least 10 high-rise buildings, a house, a shop, a cafe and a pharmacy, according to the prosecutors.

Three more people were injured in Toretsk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on June 13, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office)

Russian troops used an FPV drone to hit a bus carrying over 20 people in the Esman community of Sumy Oblast in the morning of June 14, the local authorities said.

According to preliminary information, three women were injured and received medical care. All passangers were evacuated.

Six people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Another girl, aged 12, suffered from shock and will be recovering at home.

The attack damaged 91 houses, five education institutions, and a gas infrastructure facility.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia's FPV drone strike damaged a bus carrying 15 civilians in the town of Kupiansk, as well as a police car, a civilian car, a cafe, and residential buildings, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. One man suffered injuries, he added.

Another man was injured and hospitalized after Russia carried out an air strike on the village of Buhaivka in the Chuhuiv district, damaging a house.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged nine houses, a car, and a cultural institution, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.