News Feed, Russian attacks, Ukraine, War, Donetsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 20 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova June 14, 2024 10:45 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on June 13, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 1 person and injured 20 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 14.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

A Russian aerial bomb attack on the residential are of the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast injured at least six people aged between 62 and 93, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The attack damaged at least 10 high-rise buildings, a house, a shop, a cafe and a pharmacy, according to the prosecutors.

Three more people were injured in Toretsk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on June 13, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office)

Russian troops used an FPV drone to hit a bus carrying over 20 people in the Esman community of Sumy Oblast in the morning of June 14, the local authorities said.

According to preliminary information, three women were injured and received medical care. All passangers were evacuated.

Six people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Another girl, aged 12, suffered from shock and will be recovering at home.

The attack damaged 91 houses, five education institutions, and a gas infrastructure facility.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia's FPV drone strike damaged a bus carrying 15 civilians in the town of Kupiansk, as well as a police car, a civilian car, a cafe, and residential buildings, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. One man suffered injuries, he added.

Another man was injured and hospitalized after Russia carried out an air strike on the village of Buhaivka in the Chuhuiv district, damaging a house.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged nine houses, a car, and a cultural institution, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 24 of 31 Russian aerial targets overnight
Ukrainian air defense shot down all of the 17 Shahed-type attack drones and seven of the 14 missiles launched by Russia overnight on June 14, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:36 AM

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.