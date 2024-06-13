Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city injures 3-year-old girl

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 13 injured a three-year-old girl, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The girl suffered a blast injury, burns, and cuts. She has been hospitalized and is in a condition of moderate severity, the governor said.

Another girl, aged 12, suffered shock and will be recovering at home, Lysak added.

The attack resulted in a fire, and nine residential buildings were reportedly damaged.

Novomoskovsk, a town with a pre-war population of over 60,000, lies on the northern outskirts of the regional center, Dnipro. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine suffers regular strikes by Russian missiles and drones.

An attack on the residential area of the city of Kryvyi Rih on June 12 killed nine people and injured 32, including five children, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.