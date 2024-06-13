Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Children
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city injures 3-year-old girl

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2024 4:22 PM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian attack against the city of Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 13 injured a three-year-old girl, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The girl suffered a blast injury, burns, and cuts. She has been hospitalized and is in a condition of moderate severity, the governor said.

Another girl, aged 12, suffered shock and will be recovering at home, Lysak added.

The attack resulted in a fire, and nine residential buildings were reportedly damaged.

Novomoskovsk, a town with a pre-war population of over 60,000, lies on the northern outskirts of the regional center, Dnipro. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine suffers regular strikes by Russian missiles and drones.

An attack on the residential area of the city of Kryvyi Rih on June 12 killed nine people and injured 32, including five children, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
