Air Force: Ukraine downs 24 of 31 Russian aerial targets overnight

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 9:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) 
Ukrainian air defense shot down all of the 17 Shahed-type attack drones and seven of the 14 missiles launched by Russia overnight on June 14, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea, while the 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95 bomber planes over Russia's Saratov Oblast.

Moscow's troops also launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar Krai as well as one Kinzhal Kh-47M2 air-launched ballistic missile from Tambov region.

Ukraine intercepted drones and cruise missiles over Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kirovohrad oblasts, Oleshchuk said.

The full consequences of the strikes are being determined.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
