Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 15 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine injured at least 15 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 21.

Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight, the Air Force said. Moscow also launched 131 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on their Telegram channel.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 72 drones, while 59 other drones were lost in the airspace without causing further damage.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on his Telegram channel. These included two railway workers, Ukrainian Railways said.

Three people were also injured in Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel. The casualties were reported in Kostiantynivka, Lyman, and Druzhkivske.

Two police officers were injured during a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured in strikes against Kherson and 38 other settlements, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 49-year-old man was wounded in a Russian attack on the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel.