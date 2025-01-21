Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 15 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori January 21, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 20-21, 2025. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine injured at least 15 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 21.

Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight, the Air Force said. Moscow also launched 131 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on their Telegram channel.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 72 drones, while 59 other drones were lost in the airspace without causing further damage.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on his Telegram channel. These included two railway workers, Ukrainian Railways said.

Three people were also injured in Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel. The casualties were reported in Kostiantynivka, Lyman, and Druzhkivske.

Two police officers were injured during a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured in strikes against Kherson and 38 other settlements, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 49-year-old man was wounded in a Russian attack on the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s primitive glide bombs are still outmatching Ukraine’s air defenses, killing more civilians
When a glide bomb exploded at an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 8, the 13 dead, and 122 injured marked the highest number of civilian casualties in a Russian attack on Ukraine in almost two years. Despite being one of the most primitive and numerous weapons in the Russian
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.