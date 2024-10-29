Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 49 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight people and injured at least 49 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 29.

Russia launched 48 drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses shot down 26 across various regions, the Air Force said.

Russia attacked Kharkiv's Osnovyanskyi district with a Grom-E1 hybrid missile overnight on Oct. 29, killing at least four people and injuring two, local authorities reported.

Two women and two men were killed in the attack, which also destroyed one house and damaged 19 others, along with four cars, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

A Russian FAB-500 bomb struck downtown Kharkiv on the evening of Oct. 28, damaging the landmark Derzhprom building and injuring nine people.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with drones overnight on Oct. 29, injuring six people, authorities reported. One of the victims was hospitalized with a serious leg injury.

Debris from a Russian drone hit a nine-story apartment building in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district in the early hours of Oct. 29, depressurizing a gas pipe, the Kyiv City Military Administration said. A fire spread to a nearby shop and cars, and the gas supply was shut off.

Another Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on Oct. 28 killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 people.

A civilian died in Myrnohrad, and two were injured in Rozdolne due to Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, two civilians were killed and 16 were injured in Russian attacks, including two children. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a library, a post office, and residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.