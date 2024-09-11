The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Kostiantynivka, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Russian attacks against Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast kill 3, injure 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 11, 2024 1:15 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filaskin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast twice on Sept. 11, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian forces initially hit the city around midday with artillery, killing two women aged 73 and 81. Four houses, a shop, and a power line were reported as damaged.

Kostiantynivka was hit again roughly two hours later, leaving one more person dead and five injured, Filashkin said. The full extent of the consequences is being determined.

Kostiantynivka is located 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the front line at Chasiv Yar. The city had a population of around 67,000 before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured three on Sept. 10, authorities reported.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
