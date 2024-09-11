The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 18 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2024 10:23 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 10-11, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least 18 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 11.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 of the 25 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Five drones were reportedly "lost" in Ukrainian territory and did not reach their targets.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and six Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

Russian shelling of the village of Khotiivka in Chernihiv Oblast damaged a residential building and injured one civilian, regional authorities said.

A 45-year-old man was injured during the Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Sept. 10, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured another in Hnativka. Two more were wounded in attacks against Novoekonomichne and Dobropillia, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured 13 people, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. An educational facility, houses, and other civilian property were damaged.

Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.

