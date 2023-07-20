Russian strike against Kharkiv Oblast kills 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast killed one resident, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported on July 20.

"Around 9 a.m., the village of Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachi community was attacked. As a result of the massive strike, a 61-year-old man died," the administration wrote on Telegram.

"Several buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the central part of the village."

Kharkiv Oblast lies at the Russian border and suffers regular strikes. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that during the day on July 19, a 40-year-old man was killed in an attack against the town of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district.