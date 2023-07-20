Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian strike against Kharkiv Oblast kills 1

by Martin Fornusek July 20, 2023 1:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast killed one resident, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported on July 20.

"Around 9 a.m., the village of Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachi community was attacked. As a result of the massive strike, a 61-year-old man died," the administration wrote on Telegram.

"Several buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the central part of the village."

Kharkiv Oblast lies at the Russian border and suffers regular strikes. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that during the day on July 19, a 40-year-old man was killed in an attack against the town of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district.

Russian attacks kill at least 5, injure 38 over past day
Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people and injuring at least 38, local officials reported on July 20. The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk came under attack.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.