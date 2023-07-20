Russian attacks kill at least 5, injure 38 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people and injuring at least 38, local officials reported on July 20.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and at least two were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

The Velyka Novosilka community suffered strikes from Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems. Mykolaivka of the Kostiantynivka community also came under attack.

Russian attacks damaged several private houses and other civilian sites across the oblast, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed in the strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

A 40-year-old man died this morning during a Russian attack against Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district. Strikes damaged multiple private buildings and other civilian objects in the oblast, the governor reported.

Four people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

At least one of the victims sustained injuries in a strike against the village of Darivka during the day on July 19, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, at least 20 people were injured and one killed, according to the reports by Governor Vitalii Kim and the media.

The regional center of Mykolaiv suffered heavy Russian attacks overnight, during which at least one person died and 19 people were injured.

This number includes five children, Kim specified. Eight people sought medical help and two, including a child, were hospitalized, he added.

Ukrinform reported later during the day that a body of a dead resident was found underneath the rubble, and the rescue services are looking for one more person.

According to the governor, Russian forces launched a missile strike against the southern Ukrainian city around 3:03 a.m. local time.

Several floors of a three-story building were damaged and a fire broke out in an area of 450 square meters, which was put out at 7:45, Kim reported. Neighboring high-rise buildings were also damaged, he added.

Russian forces attacked also elsewhere in the oblast. The town of Ochakiv sustained several strikes over the past 24 hours, damaging a five-story building and leaving one man injured, the governor reported.

At least one person was killed and eight people were wounded in the strikes against Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russian forces targeted Odesa in a third consecutive strike in the past days, using missiles and kamikaze drones, the governor said.

Air defenses destroyed 12 Shahed drones and two Kalibr missiles, but several projectiles, including Kh-22 and Oniks missiles, evaded the defenses, Kiper explained.

"Having attacked the ports of the grain agreement and causing damage to the port infrastructure, the terrorists also hit civilian infrastructure objects that are not connected to the ports in any way," the governor wrote on Telegram.

‌ Ukraine war latest: Zelensky says Russia deliberately targets grain infrastructure in Odesa Oblast Key developments on July 19: * Russia’s overnight attack targets Ukraine’s grain infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, injures at least 10 * US to provide 4 NASAMS systems to Ukraine under new $1.3 billion military aid package * Russia threatens that all ships sailing to Ukrainian ports will be consid… The Kyiv Independent Daria Shulzhenko

‌

"They destroyed the administration building in the center of Odesa, where several more buildings, including residential ones, were damaged by the blast wave."

A building of the Chinese consulate in the city was also damaged, Kiper reported.

According to the report, a security guard of a civilian object, born in 2002, was killed in the attack.

Of the total number of eight injuries, three of the victims are hospitalized, Kiper specified. The number also includes three employees of the State Emergency Service.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and three residents were injured, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russian forces targeted the city of Orikhiv with guided aerial bombs. Women aged 68 and 76 and a 70-year-old man were injured, and a 79-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in a medical facility, the governor specified.

There are 21 cases of damage to residential and commercial buildings, Malashko added.

One injury was reported in attacks against Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military administration reported.

Three Shahed kamikaze drones attack the city of Sumy. Two of them were shot down, but one managed to hit a medical facility, starting a fire and injuring a nurse who received medical assistance on the spot, the report said.

Russian forces struck elsewhere in the oblast, damaging civilian property and killing livestock, the officials reported.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk also came under attack but the local officials reported no causalities.