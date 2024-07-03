Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 44 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova July 3, 2024 11:52 AM 2 min read
The Russian military shelled the Borova community at around 5 a.m. local time on July 3, 2024, killing a man. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed seven people and injured 44 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 3.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts – Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were killed and 11 injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Two women, aged 61 and 86, were killed, while 10 other people, including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old boys, were injured in the Russian strike against the city of Nikopol, Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

In the Nikopol district, a man and a woman were killed due to artillery shelling, while a 75-year-old woman was hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity after a missile attack.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces carried out attacks against 27 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and 15 were injured in the attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and 11 were injured over the past day, local authorities reported.

The Russian military shelled the Borova community at around 5 a.m. local time on July 3, killing a man. Another man was hospitalized, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In another morning attack on Borova, a woman and a man suffered injuries as well.

Four people, including a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, were injured in the attack against the regional center of Kharkiv. Russian forces carried out the strike using FAB-500 gliding bombs.

A woman and a man were injured in the village of Ruska Lozova, while the other two people suffered injuries in the villages of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Mali Prokhody, respectively, according to Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and three people were injured in the city of Selydove. Another person suffered injuries in the town of Hirnyk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Both settlements are located in the embattled Pokrovsk district.

In the town of Siversk in the Bakhmut district, two people were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man was injured in the Russian attack on the Polohy district, local military administration reported.

Russian forces struck the oblast 386 times, targeting eight settlements in total over the past day.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
