News Feed, Kharkiv, Bomb, Russian attack, Ukraine, War, Glide Bomb, Russia, FAB-500
4 people injured in Russian FAB-500 bomb attack on Kharkiv

by Kateryna Denisova July 2, 2024 10:15 PM 1 min read
The Kharkiv city center on Feb. 21, 2022, three days before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with two FAB-500 gliding bombs on July 2, injuring four people, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported, citing preliminary information.

Two enterprises in the Nemyshlianskyi and Industrial districts of the city came under the airstrike in the afternoon. The attack was carried out from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, according to the prosecutors.

Two women, aged 26 and 51, suffered minor injuries, the prosecutors said. A 12-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother suffered from shock and concussion.

This is the second time Russia has used FAB-500 bombs with a gliding kit against Kharkiv. Moscow's forces have used glide bombs at an increasing intensity in attacks on border and front-line settlements, including in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Russia's attack on a postal depot in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on June 30 killed one person and injured nine others, the authorities reported.

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2 elderly women, injures 9
Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing two people and injuring nine, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
