4 people injured in Russian FAB-500 bomb attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with two FAB-500 gliding bombs on July 2, injuring four people, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported, citing preliminary information.

Two enterprises in the Nemyshlianskyi and Industrial districts of the city came under the airstrike in the afternoon. The attack was carried out from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, according to the prosecutors.

Two women, aged 26 and 51, suffered minor injuries, the prosecutors said. A 12-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother suffered from shock and concussion.

This is the second time Russia has used FAB-500 bombs with a gliding kit against Kharkiv. Moscow's forces have used glide bombs at an increasing intensity in attacks on border and front-line settlements, including in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Russia's attack on a postal depot in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on June 30 killed one person and injured nine others, the authorities reported.