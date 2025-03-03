Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 26 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova March 3, 2025 2:30 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack against the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 2, 2025. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six civilians and injured 26 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 3.

Russian forces launched 83 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 46 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava,  Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 31 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, four people were killed, and 10 other people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two civilians and injured another in the city of Pokrovsk. One person was also injured in the town of Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drones hit a five-story building, injuring eight people, including a 6-year-old child, in the regional center of Kharkiv. As a result of a Russian attack with four glide bombs at the village of Dovzhyk, a woman and a man suffered injuries, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted the town of Nikopol with artillery, injuring an 84-year-old man and two women, aged 44 and 82. The man was rescued from the rubble and hospitalized in a severe condition.

Russia also attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with drones. A 52-year-old woman was injured, the local military administration reported.

‘Zelensky will have no choice but to concede’ — Trump reposts commentary claiming mineral deal ensures Ukraine’s security
U.S. President Donald Trump reposted a claim on his social media network Truth Social on March 2 that President Volodymyr Zelensky “will have no choice but to concede” to Washington’s terms to the mineral deal because Kyiv cannot survive the war without U.S. backing.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:03 PM
Video

Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
