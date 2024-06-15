Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv, Missiles, Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelensky: Russia launches 3,500 missiles a month on civilian targets, infrastructure

by Dominic Culverwell June 16, 2024 12:00 AM 3 min read
A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 7, 2023. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia fires around 3,500 missiles a month on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian TV channel Sky TG24 reported on June 14.

Zelensky referred to the KAB missiles, Russian precision-guided weapons used to strike front-line settlements.

During an interview with the TV channel, Zelensky said that the missiles are only used on civilian targets to force citizens to flee cities and villages in preparation for Russian occupation.

“The same thing was done by (Adolf) Hitler. It's actually the same manual,” he said.

He stressed that Russia lies when claiming to only hit military targets.

Zelensky also noted that Russia wanted to occupy Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, but failed as Ukraine’s military stabilized the situation.

Russia’s move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russia opened up a new offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but Ukraine prevented Russian troops from advancing past the first line of defense.

Russia has relentlessly targeted Kharkiv with glide bombs, amping up the attacks in early May. However, attacks have reduced after Washington late last month approved for Ukraine to use American weapons to hit targets inside Russia.

Following the lift of the ban, Ukrainian forces struck missile launch positions in Russia.

During the interview, Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for continued support after Kyiv and Washington signed an unprecedented bilateral security agreement during the G7 summit in Italy on June 13.

Zelensky said the deal, "clearly states that America supports Ukraine's efforts to win this war.” He described the agreement as a "bridge" to Ukraine's future NATO membership.

The text states that the U.S. "commits to support Ukraine in developing a modern, NATO-interoperable force that can credibly deter and, if necessary, defend against future aggression," including developing Ukraine's air and missile defense, cybersecurity, and maritime capabilities.

The U.S. also commits to working toward procurement of squadrons of modern fighter aircraft, "including, but not limited to, F-16s," according to the text.

Glide bombs help Russia gain land in Ukraine. What makes them so effective?
One critical factor in Russia’s recent battlefield successes in Ukraine is its extensive use of glide bombs. Every week, hundreds of these large, deadly weapons rain down on Ukraine, creating 20-meter-wide craters and obliterating military positions and entire settlements. Russia has heavily relie…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Most popular

News Feed

10:53 PM

Finnish president: Ukraine in a 'position of strength' for path to peace.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that this week has favored Ukraine. He highlighted the G7 summit, the start of EU negotiations, NATO support, and Ukraine's summit, which gathered over 100 representatives. "(Ukraine is) much stronger than what it was three weeks ago, let alone three months ago," he said.
5:57 PM

Gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

"According to the preliminary information, the cause was an unusual heat, which led to depressurization and combustion," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed on his Telegram channel.
3:37 PM

Zelensky: All parts of the world represented at peace summit.

"All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world—Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America—are all represented at the summit," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
12:54 AM

Germany blocks sanctions on Russian gas.

European Union countries failed to approve a new sanctions package targeting the Russian gas industry after German authorities intervened to block the deal at the last minute.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.