Zelensky: Russia launches 3,500 missiles a month on civilian targets, infrastructure

Russia fires around 3,500 missiles a month on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian TV channel Sky TG24 reported on June 14.

Zelensky referred to the KAB missiles, Russian precision-guided weapons used to strike front-line settlements.

During an interview with the TV channel, Zelensky said that the missiles are only used on civilian targets to force citizens to flee cities and villages in preparation for Russian occupation.

“The same thing was done by (Adolf) Hitler. It's actually the same manual,” he said.

He stressed that Russia lies when claiming to only hit military targets.

Zelensky also noted that Russia wanted to occupy Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, but failed as Ukraine’s military stabilized the situation.

Russia opened up a new offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but Ukraine prevented Russian troops from advancing past the first line of defense.

Russia has relentlessly targeted Kharkiv with glide bombs, amping up the attacks in early May. However, attacks have reduced after Washington late last month approved for Ukraine to use American weapons to hit targets inside Russia.

Following the lift of the ban, Ukrainian forces struck missile launch positions in Russia.

During the interview, Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for continued support after Kyiv and Washington signed an unprecedented bilateral security agreement during the G7 summit in Italy on June 13.

Zelensky said the deal, "clearly states that America supports Ukraine's efforts to win this war.” He described the agreement as a "bridge" to Ukraine's future NATO membership.

The text states that the U.S. "commits to support Ukraine in developing a modern, NATO-interoperable force that can credibly deter and, if necessary, defend against future aggression," including developing Ukraine's air and missile defense, cybersecurity, and maritime capabilities.

The U.S. also commits to working toward procurement of squadrons of modern fighter aircraft, "including, but not limited to, F-16s," according to the text.