Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Odesa, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 25, injure 79 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori November 19, 2024 11:35 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 25 people and injured at least 79 over the past day, with children and police officers among the casualties, regional authorities reported on Nov. 19.

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack against the port city of Odesa on Nov. 18, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55.

​​The fatalities included seven police officers, a medic, and two civilian residents. Among the injured were at least 14 law enforcement officers and four children, two of them aged 7, 10, and two 11-year-olds.

A Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast late on Nov. 18 killed at least 10 people, including a child, and injured at least 13 people, including three children, the State Emergency Service reported on Nov. 19.

The drone attack struck a dormitory building of an educational institution in the town of Hlukhiv at around 11:20 p.m. local time, authorities said. More people may remain trapped under the rubble.

In Kharkiv Oblast’s Hoptivka village, Russian attacks injured a 52-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured seven, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel. In Kherson Oblast, dozens of villages and the city of Kherson came under attack, as a result of which two people were killed and two were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia launched at least 87 drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses shot down 51 across nine regions, the Air Force said. Thirty drones were lost across Ukraine thanks to active countermeasures, the statement read.

Russian drone hits dormitory in Sumy Oblast, killing 10, injuring 13, including children
Ten people were killed in the attack, including one child, officials reported. Three more people may remain trapped under the rubble.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:58 AM

Zelensky presents Ukraine's resilience plan to parliament.

The individual points were focused on the country's unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.
10:41 AM

Putin approves Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.

The revised doctrine outlines scenarios that could justify a nuclear strike. It implies that this could include "aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state" and large-scale non-nuclear attacks, such as those carried out with drones.
7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.