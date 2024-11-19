Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 25, injure 79 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 25 people and injured at least 79 over the past day, with children and police officers among the casualties, regional authorities reported on Nov. 19.

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack against the port city of Odesa on Nov. 18, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55.

​​The fatalities included seven police officers, a medic, and two civilian residents. Among the injured were at least 14 law enforcement officers and four children, two of them aged 7, 10, and two 11-year-olds.

A Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast late on Nov. 18 killed at least 10 people, including a child, and injured at least 13 people, including three children, the State Emergency Service reported on Nov. 19.

The drone attack struck a dormitory building of an educational institution in the town of Hlukhiv at around 11:20 p.m. local time, authorities said. More people may remain trapped under the rubble.

In Kharkiv Oblast’s Hoptivka village, Russian attacks injured a 52-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured seven, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel. In Kherson Oblast, dozens of villages and the city of Kherson came under attack, as a result of which two people were killed and two were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia launched at least 87 drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses shot down 51 across nine regions, the Air Force said. Thirty drones were lost across Ukraine thanks to active countermeasures, the statement read.