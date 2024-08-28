Skip to content
Russian guided bomb attack on Kupiansk injures at least 14

by Kateryna Denisova August 28, 2024 7:04 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 28, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Ofiice)
Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 28, injuring at least 14 people, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently come under heavy attacks as Russia has intensified its offensive efforts in the area.

The Russian attack damaged the Kupiansk city administration building as well as a hotel, residential buildings, cars, shops and other civilian infrastructure, according to local authorities. Three policemen are among the injured, prosecutors said.

"The destruction is quite significant, but everyone is alive, there is no information about any killed," Andrii Besedin, head of the city's military administration, told Suspilne.

"People were working inside (the building), there were literally 10 minutes left until the end of the working day."

Attacks on population centers in Kharkiv Oblast, located in northeastern Ukraine, intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May.

While Ukrainian troops have halted the advance, Russia still controls a handful of border settlements.

Ukraine pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv Oblast step by step, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement comes after Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade launched a counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast and advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front-line area a day prior.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.