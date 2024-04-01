Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian attack on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast injures woman

by Martin Fornusek April 1, 2024 3:40 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian servicemen stand and sit on a structure trying to catch a mobile network near the borders of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine on Nov. 10, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ihor Tkachov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack against the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 1, injuring a 27-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces carried out the attack at 1:20 p.m. local time, targeting residential buildings, according to the governor.

The injured woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Vovchansk, a town with a pre-war population of 17,500 located in the Chuhuiv district, lies only a few kilometers south of the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast. It is regularly targeted by Russian cross-border strikes.

Russia fired at 15 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Syniehubov said in his morning report on April 1.

The regional center, Kharkiv, came under particularly heavy attacks recently, which resulted in the destruction of almost its entire energy infrastructure.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
