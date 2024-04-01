Russian attack on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia launched an attack against the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 1, injuring a 27-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces carried out the attack at 1:20 p.m. local time, targeting residential buildings, according to the governor.

The injured woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Vovchansk, a town with a pre-war population of 17,500 located in the Chuhuiv district, lies only a few kilometers south of the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast. It is regularly targeted by Russian cross-border strikes.

Russia fired at 15 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Syniehubov said in his morning report on April 1.

The regional center, Kharkiv, came under particularly heavy attacks recently, which resulted in the destruction of almost its entire energy infrastructure.