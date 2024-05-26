Russian attack on Vinnytsia injures 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Vinnytsia in the early hours of May 25, hitting a residential building and injuring three people, Governor Serhii Borzov reported.

The attack struck an apartment building in the city, Borzov said at 4:23 a.m. local time.

Three people were injured and residents are being evacuated. Emergency services are at work on site, he said.

The injured victims were examined by doctors and did not require hospitalization, Borzov reported.

The Air Force announced an aerial alert throughout the country, including the far-western oblasts, overnight on May 26 due to the threat of Russian missiles, drones, and Tu-95MS bombers.

Explosions were also reported in Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv oblasts.