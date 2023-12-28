Russian attack on village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 2, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery attack on the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed two civilians and injured five others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 28.

The southern front line cuts through much of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and civilians in the region are often targeted by Russian attacks.

The shelling hit Bilenke, which lies on the shores of the Dnipro around 25 kilometers south of the city of Zaporizhzhia, at around 11:40 a.m. local time, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko said. A car was also damaged in the attack.

The two people who died were both fishermen, while two of the five injured were emergency gas line repair workers, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office has started an investigation into the war crime.