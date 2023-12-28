Skip to content
Russian attack on village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 2, injures 5

by Elsa Court December 28, 2023 6:36 PM 1 min read
A scene of the Russian attack on the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 28, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery attack on the village of Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed two civilians and injured five others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 28.

The southern front line cuts through much of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and civilians in the region are often targeted by Russian attacks.

The shelling hit Bilenke, which lies on the shores of the Dnipro around 25 kilometers south of the city of Zaporizhzhia, at around 11:40 a.m. local time, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko said. A car was also damaged in the attack.  

The two people who died were both fishermen, while two of the five injured were emergency gas line repair workers, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office has started an investigation into the war crime.

Russian attacks injure 4 in Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts
Russian troops struck Zolota Balka in Kherson Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast’s village of Hlushkivka on Dec. 28, wounding four civilians, regional authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Elsa Court
News Feed

Ukraine news

6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

