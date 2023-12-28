Russian attacks injure 4 in Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Zolota Balka in Kherson Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast’s village of Hlushkivka on Dec. 28, wounding four civilians, regional authorities reported.

Zolota Balka, around 160 kilometers northeast of Kherson, was hit over 10 times, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

The attack reportedly wounded a 60-year-old man and damaged a post office in the village.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia has continued to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

Russian forces launched an airstrike on Hlushkivka, some 20 kilometers south of Kupiansk, at around 11 a.m. local time, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

According to the latest information published by the regional police, three women aged 58, 60, and 76 were injured in the Hlushkivka strike.

One house was destroyed, and three more were damaged, added Syniehubov.

Settlements in Kharkiv Oblast suffer the brunt of almost daily Russian attacks due to the region’s proximity to the border with Russia.