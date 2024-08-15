Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl. Hlukhiv, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa were targeted.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 56 explosions reported in the area. One civilian was killed in an airstrike on the community and three were wounded. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, and drone attacks. The Esman community also experienced several mines dropped.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.